News

OfReg safety message goes online

September 21, 2018
cjames
1 Min Read

OfReg’s acting CEO Duke Munroe said on Thursday (20 September) that the regulator has to keep pace and adapt as the industry changes. To do that, they have turned to a social media campaign.

Mr. Munroe said safety will always be important when new facilities try to get into the fuel business and OfReg has gone online to reinforce that message.

“We have to keep pace to ensure we can adapt and not just try to restrict the industry,” he said, adding “in terms of current programmes, I know we have on  our social media accounts a lot of safety messages, reinforcement messages,” he said.

You can check out that campaign using the hashtag “Cayman connected.”

