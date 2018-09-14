Opposition MLAs return to the LA after walkout

Opposition members returned to the Legislative Assembly Thursday (13 September,) one day after they staged a walk-out.

It was prompted by the passage of a government motion to suspend Deputy Opposition leader Alva Suckoo for one day. He was also in the House for the sitting.

Opposition MLAs got down to work with little excitement, a far cry from Wednesday’s sitting.

Government suspended Mr. Suckoo after he refused to apologize for statements he made in the LA last week.

Following yesterday’s walk-out Opposition members held a press conference and made a statement of their own.

” I am calling on (Hon.) Alden (McLaughlin) today (Wednesday) to remove (Hon.) McKeeva (Bush) from that chair he does not deserve to be there.”

East End MLA Arden McClean expressing his dissatisfaction with how the Legislative Assembly is being run by House Speaker McKeeva Bush, in the wake of Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo’s suspension for a day.

“I think that today’s proceedings is only the tip of the iceberg of what we are going to see in the future,” contended Independent George Town MLA Kenneth Bryan.

Government voted to suspend Mr. Suckoo. The Opposition and Mr. Bryan walked out of the sitting. They all agreed the Speaker was wrong in his action.

“He is no longer in the political arena and if he wants to do that and get down in the political quagmire with me then he is welcome to come on down,” said Mr. McLean.

Coming off the suspension the Opposition Leader said the matter is not over as they are looking at their next move.

When asked if the Opposition is contemplating a vote of no confidence in the Speaker, Mr. Miller simply said, “We are looking at all options.”

We reached out to the Premier’s Office and Premier McLaughlin for comment on the Opposition’s call we are still waiting to hear back.

The Opposition said they were going to the Anti-Corruption Commission with letters laid in the House Wednesday by the Speaker and information about an alleged relationship between the House Speaker and China Harbour Engineering.

We reached out to the Commission on the matter. Commissions secretariat manager Deborah Bodden responded, “It is not the policy of the Commission to confirm or deny the receipt or subject matter of any complaints/reports.”

