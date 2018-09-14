Tomlinson Furniture
Opposition throws support behind people-initiated referendum

September 13, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Opposition has thrown its full support behind the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) petition.
Last week the Opposition’s motion calling for a government referendum on the cruise berthing project failed, but East End MLA Arden McLean said that is not the end of the matter.

“They beat that down, now it is our turn. We are supporting the people-initiated referendum and I hope we get over the 5000 so we can really slow this government down and I hope we get it soon,” Mr. McLean said.
The CPR petition is gathering signatures to trigger a people-initiated referendum. At last count, those behind the petition said they were nearing 2000 signatures.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

