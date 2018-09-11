Penal Code changes laid in LA, MLAs says it does not go far enough

Amendments criminalizing child grooming in Cayman hit the LA floor on Friday (7 September.)

However, Opposition MLAs say the penalties for the offences in the bill do not go far enough.

Debate on the amendments to the Penal Code began in the Cayman Brac sitting of the LA. Opposition MLAs welcomed the government’s move to protect Cayman’s kids, but they say those who abuse children need to learn a harsher lesson.

“These sexual predators must be dealt with and dealt with, with force. These are not Sunday school teachers colleagues. They plan these things, they set them up. We need to get them from around our children,” said Savannah MLA Anthony Eden.

It was a view shared by East End MLA Arden McLean.

“The message must be sent that it will not be tolerated in this country and you are going to go to prison,” Mr. McLean argued.

Debate on the bill resumes on Wednesday (12 September) when the LA reconvenes in George Town.

