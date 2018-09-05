Petitioners for referendum take to the streets over the weekend

Those pushing for a referendum on the port project hit the streets over the weekend, ramping up efforts to get signatures. Petition organizers declined to say exactly how many people signed so far, only said they have obtained over 700 signatures.

Caymanian Steff McDermot said everyone in the Cayman Islands should sign a petition seeking a referendum on the proposed cruise berthing project.

“The people need to have a say, everyone needs to have a say, everyone here in the Cayman Islands, Caymanian, young, old, tourist, residents and on a work permit it’s gonna affect you directly or indirectly,” said Ms. McDermot.

Ms. McDermot is part of an organization called Cruise Port Referendum, which hopes to collect enough signatures to trigger a people-initiated referendum on the project.

“Your opinion matters, what you have to say counts and before we can even have that opinion we need to know what’s going on and the referendum is gonna grant that information for us,” said Ms. McDermot.

CPR’s Mario Rankin is among activists who are criticizing the Government for what they said is a lack of transparency surrounding the project.

“This is because the Government has taken the wrong approach and not letting the public know what’s taken place in its full magnitude,” said Mr. Rankin.

He said a referendum on the project as a whole could lead to Government providing more clarity.

“It’s always important that we have people who are willing to come and get in front of drives like this in order to give us an opportunity to have a democratic process,” said Mr. Rankin.

CPR said it needs roughly 5300 registered voters to sign to make the referendum a reality. The Government in the past has issued statements saying it’s being as transparent as it can about the project without jeopardizing the procurement process.

