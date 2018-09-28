Police appeal for help to find wanted man Joseph Hurlston

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. He is identified as 36-year-old Joseph V. Hurlston from George Town.

Police said he is known to frequent the Prospect and George Town areas. They did not share why he is wanted only saying that they need to speak with Mr. Hurlston as a “matter of urgency.”

Mr. Hurlston is approximately 5’ 9”, weighs about 145 pounds and has a light brown complexion. He is believed to have long dreadlocks.

Anyone who sees Mr. Hurlston should not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately and report where he is located. Crime Stoppers can be also be contacted with this information free-of-charge at 800-8477, or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/ to remain anonymous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

