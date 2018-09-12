Police, DCI to shut down illegal parties

The RCIPS and the Department of Commerce and Investment are working together to shut down illegal events.

This, after complaints of excessive noise and nuisance over the last several weeks about possibly unlicensed events, particularly in George Town, Rock Hole and the Washington Heights area.

On Saturday (8 September,) the police shut down two unlicensed events in George Town and they said they will be conducting patrols in the George Town area along with the DCI, to talk to organisers and ensure they are complying with the law.

For more information on how a license can be obtained for an event, the police suggest that organisers visit the DCI’s desk at the Government Administration Building.

