Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

Police hunt suspect in armed liquor store robbery

September 23, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are searching for a male suspect after an amed robbery at a liquor store in the West Bay Road area Saturday (22 September) night.

According to the RCIPS the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. They say a man brandishing a handgun entered the store demanding money from the cashiers and customers.

He left the location on foot in the direction of central George Town, escaping with a small quantity of cash.

The suspect was described as wearing a long sleeve white shirt, a long blue jeans and wearing a baseball cap. George Town Criminal  Investigation Department is continuing investigations.Detectives are asking that anyone with information about this incident please contact ADS Kenval Bryan at 938-1378 or call the George  Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: