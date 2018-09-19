Police investigate George Town vehicle break-ins

The RCIPS says investigating four vehicle break-ins on Tuesday (18 September.)

The incidents happened in the George Town area on Monday (17 September.)

Police say all four incidents occurred around the Fairbanks area, with three of the four cars targetted on Outpost Street. Their windows were broken and personal items were taken from the cars.

Investigations are continuing and police remind members of the public not to leave valuables in their cars overnight.

