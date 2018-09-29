Police investigate overnight robbery, attempted robbery

Police are hunting for suspects in two overnight incidents of crime, a robbery and an attempted robbery.

Both incidents occurred in the Bodden Town area.

According to an RCIPS statement Saturday (29 September) a woman was robbed outside a Bodden Town Road bar.

Police said shortly after 2:00 a.m. (29 September) officers responded to a report of a robbery just outside the Everglo Bar on Bodden Town Road. A woman said she had just exited the bar when she was approached by a male who brandished a knife and demanded that she hand over her handbag. The culprit then fled in the direction of East End with the handbag, containing a quantity of cash. The woman was unharmed.

The suspect is described as being of brown complexion, with slim build, about 5’5” in height and weighing 125-130lbs. His hair was low cut and he was wearing a grey shirt and black shorts.

Meanwhile hours earlier, shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Friday (28 September,) officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at a liquor store on Hirst Road, Bodden Town.

The RCIPS said two masked men approached the front door of the location and attempted to gain entry by forcing open the locked door. They fled from the location on foot along Hirst Road after they were unsuccessful.

Both men are described as being tall, and were wearing dark clothing.

These incidents are currently under police investigation and anyone with any information, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the areas mentioned, is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link.

