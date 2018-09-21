Police search for missing West Bay man

Police are searching for a missing West Bay man, whom they say went fishing Tuesday (18 September) and did not return home.

The RCIPS said 29-year-old Orlando Reynolds Martinez was reported missing Thursday (20 September.) He told his aunt he was going fishing around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

His aunt has not heard from him since.

The RCIPS said Mr. Martinez left home on foot with fishing gear and was wearing a light blue or grey t-shirt and short black pants. He is light brown in complexion, is 5′ 11′ and weighs 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 939-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

