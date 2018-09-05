Tomlinson Furniture
Police warn of scam company, one victim reports $20,000 loss

September 4, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police issue a scam warning after one victim loses US $20,000.
According to the Financial Crime Unit a fraudulent investment company based in Cayman is targeting overseas investors, particularly those in New Zealand.
According to a police statement several people have been swindled.
Police said you can check a company’s legitimacy by doing an internet search on things like address and other unique identifiers.
They say investors should be suspicious of companies that filter telephone inquiries by answering the phone and when possible insist on meeting company representatives in person.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

