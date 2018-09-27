Premier in Monaco: Aim to showcase shipping registry

Cayman’s leaders are in Monaco this week for the annual Monaco Yacht show in Port Hercules to showcase what the Cayman Islands have to offer to the yachting industry.

It’s an event featuring over 580 exhibitors and 125 yachts on display at a value of more than 2.5 billion Euros. Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin said, in a statement, that being there is a chance to showcase Cayman’s shipping registry. According to the Premier’s Office has more than 80 per cent of the market share in the yachting industry and ranks number two in the world.

Joining the Premier is Minister Hon. Tara Rivers and the team over at the CI Maritime Authority. A special event is planned there to celebrate Cayman’s 60th anniversary of the Coat of Arms.

