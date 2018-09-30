Principal, teachers at SJACPS join in ‘Big Shave’ fundraising efforts

Students and faculty at Sir John A Cumber Primary School are joining in with Hannah’s Heroes.

Principal Paul Samuel and two SJACPS teachers bravely stepped up to have their heads shaved for the cause, much to the delight of the assembled students.

Mr. Samuel told Cayman 27 the fun is all for a good cause.

“It was an idea that was kind of voiced by some of the staff that it would be really good for us to take part, show our school community that we like to support things like this and do our bit to help those children less fortunate than ourselves,” said Mr. Samuel.

Students chipped in their own donations, and a few lucky pupils were selected to participate as honourary barbers for the event.

