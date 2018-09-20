Principals say prospective pay increase for government school teachers falls short

Government school leaders have told Cayman 27 that prospective pay increases for teachers do not go far enough.

Principals have hit out at the pay bump, saying other vital staff will miss out on the increased benefits.

From September next year, all new teachers will be entitled to minimum pay of $5,000 per month; this year, teachers were entitled to $4,300 per month.

Teacher Henry Warnock-Smith said he believes his colleagues are “among the hardest working people out there and they deserve to be remunerated.”

But the proposed increase stops short of what principals were asking for. They are worried vital members of staff- at all levels – will miss out.

At John Gray, Principal Jon Clark spoke out for support assistants, stressing “they’re integral to the school as well.” Although he emphasised, in general, teachers were “pleased they’re being recognised for the work they do.”

Principal Pauline Beckford at Clifton Hunter said there were also members of her “senior team who deserved to be considered in those salary negotiations.”

Education Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly reiterated promises of the pay increase last month, stressing “this government said it and we are delivering on that promise.”

The funds for the increase will come from the government surplus – a step forward for hundreds of teachers in Cayman’s public schools, but there is still, some way to go before all those involved in educating Cayman’s next generation are compensated for their calling.

