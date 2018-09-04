Tomlinson Furniture
Pro-port groups go online to tout economic advantages of cruise berthing

September 3, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

As one grassroots group aims to trigger a referendum on the cruise berthing facility, pro-port groups are also ramping up their messaging efforts on social media.

A new group calling itself Support our Tourism is making the case for the cruise berthing facility, touting its potential economic impacts.

In an infographic, Support our Tourism said cruise passengers currently spend about four hours ashore, but after the piers are built  that amount of time would double.

Based on an average spend of $36 US per hour, Support our Tourism said this extra time on shore could double passenger spending, from $115 US to $230 US per passenger per-day.

Support our Tourism lists itself as a government organisation. Administrators confirmed the page is operated by the Ministry of Tourism.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

