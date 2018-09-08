Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
News

Public Health law up for review, Seymour: it’s long overdue

September 7, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Public Health law is getting an overhaul.
Friday (7 September) Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour announced the law review saying the modernisation of the legislation is long over due.
“This law is outdated and does not address areas such as food safety, air quality, barber shops and public health emergencies of international importance to name a few. The associated regulations are outdated and in several sections regulations had yet to be developed,” said Mr. Seymour.
The minister did not specifically address what changes may come about as a result of upgrading of the legislation.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: