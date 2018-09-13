RCIPS says probe into cyclist collision ongoing

Police say there are no further details to offer on the circumstances leading up to the death of cyclist Geoffrey Cornwall.

Mr. Cornwall died early yesterday (11 September) morning on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway after a collision with an SUV. Police today (12 September) did not offer more information on the incident and did not answer our questions asking if anyone was arrested in relation to the incident. Meanwhile, cyclist Matthew Solane called on all road users to be aware of their surroundings.

“It’s very easy, in bike versus car, the car wins all the time, so as much as we have to be defensive riders and be aware, cars have an even greater responsibility to do the same. Let us know where your turning. We can’t guess especially on roundabouts right here by Camana Bay every night I’ll just wait till the roads are empty before chancing it and that shouldn’t be the case,” said Mr. Solane.

Mr. Cornwall was a father of two and worked at Cayman Butterfield Bank for eleven years.

The bank released a statement saying, “All of us that worked with Geoff will remember him as kind, hardworking and always eager to assist in any capacity. Geoff was an active participant in running, swimming and cycling events held in Cayman and was well known within the athletic community. He was recognized as a quiet and humble force within the organization and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues and friends.”

Mr. Cornwall’s death was one of approximately half a dozen cyclists deaths recorded over the last three years on island. Investigations are continuing.

