RCIPS warns vehicle owners to secure valuables

The RCIPS are appealing to the public to stop leaving their valuables in vehicles overnight on the heels of a spate of tour bus break-ins.

Police say they received reports of three vehicles, two of them buses and the third was a Honda Civic, being broken into in the George Town area between Tuesday (11 September) and Wednesday (12 September.)

Two vehicles were located at an address at Anchorage Avenue, while the third was at Tempest Way.

A quantity of cash and some personal items were taken from the Tempest Way location.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

