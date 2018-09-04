Tomlinson Furniture
Remembering long-time musician Charles Gregory

September 3, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

A community remembers a Caymanian music pioneer Monday (3 September.) Police said Charles Gregory was found dead Sunday night (2 September) at an address on the North Sound Road.

Mr. Gregory was a founding member of the reggae band, Memory of Justice. He also was Managing director of Hopscotch productions and music studios.

Z99 radio host Jason Howard said he’s been playing Mr. Charles music for a long time and said the man known affectionally as “Gregg” will long be remembered.

“My first encounter with Memory of Justice or MOJ was me and the crew, Sara Sara, Levon Babylon all of these records are still in our system. Talk about a role model and a pioneer for recording locally I can’t think of too many artists who haven’t been touch by him certainly a sad day for music,” said Mr. Howard.

Mr. Charles was 64-years-old.

Seaford Russell jr.

