On this week’s edition of Reporter’s Roundtable Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath, Joe Avary and Kevin Morales discuss the Opposition walk out and the suspension of Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo.
-
Reporters’ Roundtable: LA walk out explored
September 14, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
