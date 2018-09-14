Rivers murder trial: Questions on his mental capacity continue

More medical testimony in the William Ian Rivers murder trial Thursday (13 September) as Crown medical expert, Dr. Wayne Myers continued giving evidence in the matter.

On Thursday Dr. Myers answered questions posed by Mr. Rivers’ defense lawyer, Crister Brady, regarding his claims that Mr. Rivers was, in fact, faking his mental illness.

Mr. Brady put forward to Dr. Myers that he may have had a bias toward his client, given that in his initial review. Dr. Myers concluded that Mr. Rivers was faking without further testing.

The defense then asked if Dr. Myers could be definitively sure that anyone was not faking symptoms. The expert witness answered he was not sure in every case, but he would say so in this one.

