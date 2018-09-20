Rivers pushing to keep Cayman EU Blacklist-free

Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers is in Brussels making the case for Cayman to be kept off the European Union’s blacklist.

Last year Cayman was kept off the EU ‘s list of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters list, but the EU registered their concern over ‘fair taxation’ practices here. Ms. Rivers says Cayman is working on the issue.

“This visit allows for important face to face dialogue with EU officials about their concerns and about Cayman’s efforts to date to develop proposals and appropriate legislation to address these concerns. The Ministry has been working steadily with a financial industry services representatives, international legal counsel and Government entities,” said Ms. Rivers.

Those discussions are continuing.

