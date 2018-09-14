Rugby: Hounds rebound to take Rd 2 of Summer Sevens Series

After a 26-22 loss to Ashley Furniture in Week One of the Cayman Rugby Summer Sevens Series, Wolfhounds fought to take the week two title in a 24-14 win over Team Westin Saturday (8 September) at the South Sound Rugby Club.

Wolfhounds tries came from Matthew Avier, Killian Everard and Joe knight, while Paul and Shane Westin scored for Team Westin in defeat. Hounds Head Coach Mick Kehoe said he was pleased with the team’s week two resilience.

“We came out with a little more conviction in our game, we lost out narrowly to Ashley Furniture last week, so we said we wouldn’t let it happen this week. Our boys were committed, we had more numbers which helped. What else helped is that the Westin’s came out with strong numbers which put pressure on others teams.”

