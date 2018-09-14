Rugby: Sevens welcome former South African national Horne

Former South African Sevens national flanker Frankie Horne likes the potential of Cayman’s national Sevens squad.

Horne, 35, who is working in a consultant role with the national squad leading up to the 2018 RTEK Rugby Americas North Sevens starting 22 September at the Bellevue Polo Club in Barbados, says the smaller format favors Cayman, a smaller nation, compared to others.

“I’ve been apart of Sevens Rugby for 12 years of my life, so I have a fondness of giving back to the game. Smaller countries like this can’t compete in 15’s scale, but they can definitely do some damage in Sevens. It would nice to see them in Hong Kong again, trying to compete for a spot in the world circuit if it could happen.”

Horne played for the South African Sevens nationally from 2007-2016.

As for Cayman Sevens, they have a tough task ahead. Grouped with St. Vincent & Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago and Saint Lucia, Cayman will need to place in the top two of their pool in order to qualify for the knockout stage of the RTEK RAN Sevens. On day two, Cayman will need to win the Cup quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals reach both to the 2019 Pan Am Games and the 2019 Hong Kong World Seven Series qualifiers.

