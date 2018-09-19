Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Rugby: Wolfhounds take Summer Sevens Series

September 18, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Peter O’Neill Wolfhounds prevailed as Cayman Rugby’s overall Summer Sevens Series Saturday (15 September) finishing with 39 points in the four-team table.

Ashley Furniture, who finished as runner-up, in the tournament beat the Hounds 12-5 in the Round 3 Finals Saturday, finished second overall with 36 points. After a week one win with two wins and one loss, Ashley Furniture dropped two games in week two to finish bottom of the table.

The Wolfhounds had a steady performance throughout the three-week series, placing second, first and second place.with a round robin record of 8 wins and just 1 tie.

Team Westin placed third overall with 30 points, while the Tradeview Selects rounded out the table with 21 points for the tournament.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: