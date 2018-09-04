Tomlinson Furniture
Sailing: Capasso, Hider in Emerald Fleet at Optimist World Championships

September 3, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Islands Sailing Club’s (CISC) Matheo Capasso and George Hider sit in Emerald Fleet after seven rounds of sailing at the 2018 Optimist World Championships held at the Famagusta Nautical Club in Limassol, Cyprus.

Capasso currently sits in 43rd overall with Hider 56th among 66 sailors in the fleet. The competition features 264 sailors from 11 countries.

The 2018 Optimist World Championships continues until Thursday 6th September.

View the results here.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

