Six conservationists nominated for CCMI’s people’s choice awards

Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is celebrating 20 years of ocean conservation with its first annual Ocean Awards.

CCMI is asking for the public’s help in honouring those who have made exceptional contributions to local conservation efforts.

Six nominees make up the field for this year’s Festival of the Seas People’s Choice award. Nominated by the general public, your vote will ultimately decide who takes home the prestigious honour.

Our first nominee is Douglas Cameron, Jr – who started an on-island plastics recycling programme through ‘Precious Plastic Cayman.’

Next is Captain Charles Ebanks. Not only did he coin the famous phrase ‘not today bobo,’ he and his brother Adroy single-handedly pulled a massive ghost net from Cayman waters back in April.

Our next nominee is Lucy Collyer, the long-time Department of Environment turtle research intern, for her leadership in the sea turtle nest monitoring programme.

No stranger to fundraising, Derek Haines, the marathon man himself, is nominated for his fundraising efforts that helped launch CCMI’s reefs go live programme.

Our next nominee, Plastic Free Cayman’s Claire Hughes has worked to organise monthly beach clean-ups, and raise awareness of ocean plastics.

Rounding out the field of people’s choice nominees is Arron Hunt of Cayman Eco Divers, for his work in Grand Cayman’s coral nursery programme.

The people’s choice winner will be announced November 3rd at CCMI’s Festival of the Seas gala.

Voting opened 3 September and runs through 9 September.

The public is invited to cast one vote per person here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

