SOL fined $286K for fuel terminal fire

SOL Petroleum was fined more than a quarter of a million dollars for its role in last year’s fire at Jackson Point fuel terminal, according to a Utility Regulation and Competition Office press release.

It took firefighters eight hours to extinguish a blaze burning inside a tank holding 14,000 barrels of diesel fuel.

An OfReg investigation found SOL did not follow standard practices and did not use proper precautions leading up to and following welding that is believed to have started the fire.

Dozens of nearby residents were evacuated in July 2017 as the fire burned.

SOL was fined a total of $286,700, which OfReg says the company already paid. That total includes a $200,000 fine and an additional $86,700 for the cost of the investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

