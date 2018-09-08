Speaker Bush raps MLAs, unhappy with breaches of House rules

A warning from the chair Friday (7 September) as House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush reminds MLAs of their responsibilities when it comes to obeying the Legislative Assembly rules.

Speaker Bush raised the issue of privilege at the start of Friday’s (7 September) sitting in Cayman Brac.

He warned Newlands lawmaker Alva Suckoo and Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders about breaches they committed during their contributions to the port debate Thursday night (6 September.)

Both incidents were struck from the LA records. But Mr. Bush warned all members to be mindful of what they say.

“I want to remind members, in particular, those who keep breaching these standing orders and continue to berate and carry on outside of the House and think that’s the end of it. Well it’s not,” said Speaker Bush.

He threatened contempt proceedings for misbehavior.

Both MLAs had apologised Thursday night for their actions. The infringements from the MLAs; Mr. Suckoo had made certain contentious statements and Mr. Saunders quoted from a report that was not made public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

