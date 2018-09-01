Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Squash: Cayman’s men out of contention for 2019 Pan Am Games

September 1, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s men’s team failed to qualify for the 2019 Pan Am Games after a 2-0 loss to Chile Friday (31 August) in the team event of the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships.

After a 2-0 loss to Brazil Thursday, Cayman faced Chile with entry to the games on the line.

National champion Cameron Stafford opened the best of three series versus Chilean Jamie Pinto. The top-seeded Pinto beat Stafford in straight sets 11-8, 11-4, 11-8.

The hopes of qualification then laid in the hands of Cayman’s Jake Kelly as he faced Chilean Maximilliano Camiruga. After dropping the first set 11-8, Kelly fought back in the second. After building a 7-2 lead, Kelly dropped the next 9 points to lose 11-8. The Cayman No. 2 seed would battle to a 13-11 third set victory, but would drop the fourth set 11-8 to eliminate Cayman from qualification.

Stafford said he was disappointed with the result, but ultimately proud of his team’s performance.

“It’s pretty gutting, it’s a tough pill to swallow. I didn’t play my best today. Credit to Chile, they deserve to go through. Jake did well to fight back a game, it’s unfortunate that in the end he wasn’t able to push through. We can hold our heads high because we represented our country well on this stage.”

The top 12 men’s and top 8 women’s team gain entry to the games. Peru has automatically qualified as the host nation.

Cayman’s women’s team failed to qualify Thursday after a 2-0 loss to Argentina.

The tournament’s final day is Saturday 1st September. You can view all the results here.

(photo: Steve Cubbins)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: