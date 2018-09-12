Tomlinson Furniture
Suspended NRA well vacuuming programme resumes temporarily

September 11, 2018
Joe Avary
The National Roads Authority confirmed it has struck a deal with the Department of Environmental Health to resume its suspended well vacuuming programme temporarily.

NRA Acting Managing Director Edward Howard told Cayman 27 vacuum trucks were operating Monday (10 September) in areas of flooding concern.

Back in June, a Cayman 27 investigation exposed the NRA’s illegal practice of dumping well water waste into wetlands along the Linford Pierson Highway. As a result, the well vacuuming programme was suspended while Water Authority Cayman tested samples of the effluent.

“[The Water Authority] confirmed almost three weeks ago that they have the results of the well tests back but we haven’t all gotten together yet to discuss permanent disposal sites. As a temporary solution DEH is allowing us to discharge at the landfill,” said NRA Acting Managing Director Edward Howard.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

