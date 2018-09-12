Suspended NRA well vacuuming programme resumes temporarily

The National Roads Authority confirmed it has struck a deal with the Department of Environmental Health to resume its suspended well vacuuming programme temporarily.

NRA Acting Managing Director Edward Howard told Cayman 27 vacuum trucks were operating Monday (10 September) in areas of flooding concern.

Back in June, a Cayman 27 investigation exposed the NRA’s illegal practice of dumping well water waste into wetlands along the Linford Pierson Highway. As a result, the well vacuuming programme was suspended while Water Authority Cayman tested samples of the effluent.

“[The Water Authority] confirmed almost three weeks ago that they have the results of the well tests back but we haven’t all gotten together yet to discuss permanent disposal sites. As a temporary solution DEH is allowing us to discharge at the landfill,” said NRA Acting Managing Director Edward Howard.

