Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
News

Teen arrested after stabbing

September 13, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

One woman remains hospitalized and a teenage girl arrested after a stabbing at an Eastern Avenue Plaza.

According to the RCIPS, a report came in Tuesday (11 September) about an altercation between two women during which one had been stabbed and sustained serious injury.

Subsequently, officers arrested a 17-year-old female on suspicion of wounding. She was treated at the Cayman Island Hospital for minor injuries.

She remains in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: