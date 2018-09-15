Tomlinson Furniture
Teen charged in Eastern Av. stabbing moved to Grand Court

September 15, 2018
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

A 17-year-old involved in a stabbing incident at Eastern Avenue Plaza on Tuesday (11 September) night had her matter moved to the Grand Court on Friday (14 September.)

This, after it was decided at Juvenile Court that she be tried as an adult since she had entered her 18th year.

The teen has been charged with wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the event.
 
She will re-appear in court on 12 October and has been remanded into custody.
