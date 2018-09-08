Tomlinson Furniture
Theft charges laid against Customs employees

September 8, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Theft charges have been laid against the two male Customs employees arrested on Wednesday (5 September) at the Customs warehouse.
According to the RCIPS the men, one aged 48 of West Bay, and the other 31-years-old of George Town, are facing two counts of theft. They were arrested following an incident at the Customs warehouse where they both work. No details on the incident have been released.
Both men have been bailed and are expected in court on 11 September. They remain on required leave with full pay.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

