Third edition of ‘Gamers Bay’ looks to elevate Cayman’s eSports community

September 27, 2018
Jordan Armenise
‘Gamers Bay 3’ will look to elevate the profile of eSports in the Cayman Islands once again as gamers are set to compete this Saturday (29 September) in five different games.

With appearances from popular YouTube gaming personality Trevor Martin, and Cosplayer Joanie Brosas, the event aims to make it’s mark as the premier destination for gamers in the Caribbean.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

