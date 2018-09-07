Tomlinson Furniture
Third party server causes CA flight delays

September 6, 2018
nataliebriggs
Cayman Airways has said a third party server outage caused some flight delays on Thursday (6 September.) However it also says the problem has been rectified.

The airline said its flight planning software was affected by an outage on the Jeppesen servers early Thursday morning, causing delays in flights operating between Grand Cayman and Jamaica and New York. The airline said it had to manually develop flight plans to minimize delays while the software was down between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on that day.

Cayman Airways said all other flights were expected to be on schedule throughout the day.

