With three active storms churning in the Caribbean region Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director Danielle Coleman and acting deputy director, Simon Boxall are reminding citizens to prepare for any eventuality. Thursday night (13 September) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with the HMCI team to discuss Cayman’s emergency plans. They are urging residents to visit www.caymanprepared.ky for more information and tips on getting prepared.
Top Story: Hurricane preparedness
September 13, 2018
1 Min Read
