Top Story: Looking out for warning signs of suicide

September 11, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
On Monday (10 September) the world marked Suicide Prevention Day. Here at home those at the Alex Panton Foundation have been increasing their efforts to help those who need extra support.
Tuesday night (11 September) we are joined by Dr. Erica Lam, clinical psychologist at the Wellness Centre and board member of the foundation to discuss their efforts.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

