Cayman’s new Coast Guard comes online in January 2019. On Monday (27 August) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced the new leadership. On Friday (31 August) Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with CI Coast Guard Commander Robert Scotland and Lieutenant Commander Leo Anglin to discuss their new roles and what they envision for the agency.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Meeting Cayman’s Coast Guard leaders
September 1, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Business • Culture • Environment • News • Politics
DOE poised to launch large-scale green iguana cull
September 1, 2018
News
NRA work on Shamrock Road
September 1, 2018
News
Remembering one of Cayman’s finest
September 1, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.