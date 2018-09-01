Tomlinson Furniture
Top Story: Meeting Cayman’s Coast Guard leaders

September 1, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s new Coast Guard comes online in January 2019. On Monday (27 August) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced the new leadership. On Friday (31 August) Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with CI Coast Guard Commander Robert Scotland and Lieutenant Commander Leo Anglin to discuss their new roles and what they envision for the agency.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

