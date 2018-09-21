Tomlinson Furniture
Top Story: Miss World Cayman Islands pageant contestant Kelsie Woodman

September 20, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The inaugural Miss World Cayman Islands pageant is next Saturday (29 September) and as part of the leadup to the event we will spend this week meeting the four contestants.
Thursday night Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with contestant Kelsie Woodman.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

