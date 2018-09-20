Tomlinson Furniture
Top Story: Miss World Cayman Islands pageant contestant Nateisha Foster

September 19, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The inaugural Miss World Cayman Islands pageant is next Saturday (29 September) and as part of the leadup to the event, we are spending time this week meeting the four contestants. On Wednesday (19 September) we met Nateisha Foster. She sat down with Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to discuss her aspirations and experiences as a contestant.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

