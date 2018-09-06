Tomlinson Furniture
Top Story: Newly formed foundation aims to tackle domestic violence issue

September 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Domestic violence referrals to the Family Resource Centre grew by 25 percent in 2017 versus the year before.
Those with one foundation say it’s statistics like those that have led them to tackle what they say is a stigma surrounding those who speak out against domestic violence and child abuse. On Wednesday (5 September) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with members of the recently formed Kindness Awareness and Compassion Foundation (KAC) Kimberely Conolly, Dr. Alexandra Bodden, of Oncourse Cayman and abuse survivor Ingrid Miller.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

