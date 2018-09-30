On Friday’s (28 September) edition of Reporters Roundtable Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales, Dr. Taylor Burrowes and Joe Avary discussed this week’s top story – Government’s Cruise Berthing public meeting in George Town Wednesday (26 September) night. This weekend Cayman 27 will rebroadcast the meeting in its entirety on Saturday (29 September) at 5 p.m.
Top Story: Reporters Roundtable
September 29, 2018
1 Min Read
