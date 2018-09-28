Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Business News Politics

Top Story: Right to Know Day

September 27, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The 28 September is International Right to Know Day. On Thursday (27 September) those at Cayman’s Freedom of information authority the Ombudsman’s Office joined Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to discuss what this means to Cayman. Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston and he deputy Jan Liebaers stressed the importance of utilising Cayman’s Freedom of Information law.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: