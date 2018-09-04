Top Story: Saunders crunches the numbers on the Port project

The debate is heating up on whether Cayman needs a cruise berthing facility. In the end, it could all come down to the numbers and one MLA says some of the numbers being flaunted in the public domain to justify the port do not add up. Monday night (3 September) Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders sat down with Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss his concerns with a series of pro-port advertisements making the rounds.

