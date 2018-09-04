Tomlinson Furniture
Top Story: Saunders crunches the numbers on the Port project

September 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The debate is heating up on whether Cayman needs a cruise berthing facility. In the end, it could all come down to the numbers and one MLA says some of the numbers being flaunted in the public domain to justify the port do not add up. Monday night (3 September) Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders sat down with Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss his concerns with a series of pro-port advertisements making the rounds.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

