As the cruise berthing debate heats up Cayman 27’s Joe Avary, Seaford Russell Junior and Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down Tuesday (4 September) to discuss the opposing views based on the stories they’ve covered thus far.
-
Share This!
Top Story: The great port debate
September 4, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News • Politics
Gov’t foots bill for UK visits for prisoners’ families
September 4, 2018
Business • Environment • News • Politics
Port advocate: cruise berthing facility will bring jobs for ‘mom and pop’
September 4, 2018
Crime • News
William Ian Rivers murder trial starts
September 4, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.