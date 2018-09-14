Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Business News

UCCI Lifelong Learning 13 September- STEM Carib 2018

September 13, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The University College of the Cayman Islands is preparing for its STEM Carib event in October. On Thursday’s (13 September) edition of UCCI’s Lifelong Learning Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales checked in with the team at the college to find out more about their preparations and what attendees can expect at the event.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: