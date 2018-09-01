Water Authority ‘udderly grateful’ for police assistance with bovine trespassers

Water Authority Cayman told Cayman 27 it’s ‘udderly’ grateful to the RCIPS for its assistance in helping ‘apprehend’ a pair of trespassers who wandered onto the property last night.

The Water Authority said two very friendly cows were spotted in the carpark of its industrial park complex Thursday afternoon (30 August). Eventually the pair took off in search of greener pastures, but when the cows returned later in the evening, police were called in to help move them along.

“It wasn’t a good idea just to leave them there, they need water and these sort of things and being looked after, so somebody must have called 911 and said hey there’s cows wandering around, so the police came and they took care of it,” said Hendrik-jan van Genderen.

Aside from a bit of evidence left on the Water Authority’s front lawn, no trace of the bovine trespassers remained Friday.

Mr. van Genderen said employees found the whole situation amusing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

