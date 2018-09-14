National Weather Service Director General joined Cayman 27’s Joe Avary to discuss the predictions regarding tropical storm Isaac, which is expected to dissipate into a tropical depression.
What to expect next from TS Isaac
September 13, 2018
1 Min Read
